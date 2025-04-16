Crash, deadly shooting may have started with road rage, Butner police say; 2 charged with murder

BUTNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are in custody after an apparent road-rage incident that culminated in a deadly shooting.

Butner Public Safety Officers responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a single-car crash at Gate No. 2 Road and the Interstate 85 Northbound off-ramp. As they were heading there, they were told there was a person there who had been shot. Officers found 63-year-old Broderick Hines of Durham suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Hines was taken to Duke University Medical Center but died from his injuries.

Agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) joined the investigation, and authorities learned that an altercation appeared to have started on I-85.

Witnesses told investigators that an orange Jeep Wrangler with two people inside pulled up next to Hines' car and shot into the passenger side of his vehicle.

With the help of the Vance County Sheriff's Office, Travis Randall Jones and Maquita Blue, both of Henderson, were arrested.

They were charged with first-degree murder and firing into an occupied vehicle. Jones and Blue were being held in the Granville County Detention Center under no bond.

