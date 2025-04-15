Durham Police find man shot dead inside vehicle

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead inside a car Monday night.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to the area near Courtland Drive and Brighton Road. While police and EMS were on the way there, officers were notified of shots heard in that area. First responders then found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident, which happened in the Hope Valley area not far from the Hope Valley Country Club, remained under active investigation late Monday evening.

Nearby residents expressed surprise to learn of the shooting. One neighbor told ABC11 that she heard what sounded like fireworks about the time the call to police was made.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call Investigator A. Junker at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29416. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

