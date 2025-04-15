Councilwoman launches JROTC endowment in honor of teen daughter: 'She left too early'

City councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin is turning a tragedy into triumph two years after losing her oldest daughter Coryonna Treasure Young in an accidental shooting.

City councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin is turning a tragedy into triumph two years after losing her oldest daughter Coryonna Treasure Young in an accidental shooting.

City councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin is turning a tragedy into triumph two years after losing her oldest daughter Coryonna Treasure Young in an accidental shooting.

City councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin is turning a tragedy into triumph two years after losing her oldest daughter Coryonna Treasure Young in an accidental shooting.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- City councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin is turning a tragedy into triumph two years after losing her oldest daughter, Coryonna Treasure Young in an accidental shooting. The family is still heartbroken, but intentional about keeping her legacy alive.

She established a memorial endowment through the Cumberland County Foundation in honor of her 15-year-old daughter. Young was a sophomore at Seventy-First High School and a dedicated member of the JROTC program, who had dreams of being a pilot in the Air Force. All proceeds will benefit students.

"These funds will go towards the program with JROTC when they're traveling, if they need assistance with uniforms or anything of that nature," said Banks-McLaughlin. "We wanted to give back. That was her personality. She loved to give back."

Coryonna Treasure Young

She hadn't pulled her daughter's JROTC uniform out of the closet since her death. Tearfully grateful, she shared how much Young is missed.

"She left us, I feel, too early. That was God's timing. I'm still thankful for God allowing us to have those 15 years with her. I wouldn't trade that for nothing in this world," she said.

The military family should be preparing for Young's high school graduation, but their lives changed forever in October of 2022. Young was shot and killed on Maitland Drive.

She said it took her weeks to muster up the strength to walk in her daughter's room.

"Therapy helped with that. I remember a lot of times where my daughter would go in the room and I would freak out. I'd say no! I would lock the doors. I didn't want anybody to go into her room. It was my sanctuary," she said.

Banks-McLaughlin serves on the Governor's Crime Commission while advocating against ghost guns, which is said is the kind of weapon that took her daughter's life. Forgiveness is in her heart and she's vowing to keep Young's memory alive by giving back to other students. It's what her daughter would have wanted.

"She was very proud to be part of the JROTC program. It makes me happy because it's like there's still a part of her here," she said.