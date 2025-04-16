Lenovo Center development receives unanimous rezoning approval from Raleigh City Council

RALEIGH, N.C (WTVD) -- Raleigh City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to allow the rezoning of the area around the Lenovo Center, paving the way for restaurants, offices, homes, and hotels to be built in the acres around the arena that sit unused now.

"We have ticketed events here about 150 days a year and what we're trying to do with the new development around the outside of the building is program the 80 acres that surround the building those other 200 days a year," Carolina Hurricanes CEO Brian Fork told ABC11 shortly after the vote.

Transportation to and from the area was a big topic of conversation prior to council's approval.

"We want to avoid this being an entertainment island where it's only accessible by car," City Council Member Jane Harrison said during the meeting.

The development now includes plans for options to walk, bike, and scooter around the area.

Students and staff from neighboring Cardinal Gibbons High School showed up to the meeting to voice their concerns about student safety. They called for student safety to be central to the planning, not added on to the already existing development plans. They specifically noted concerns about students walking and driving around the increased traffic and construction. They made clear that they're not against the development, but hope that safety will be a top priority as plans for the development continue.

Fork told ABC11 major construction is not expected to begin until after NC State's football season to accommodate traffic around Carter-Finley Stadium. He expects this project to take around five to eight years.

"We'll just ask everybody to bear with us... pardon our dust as we get to what we think will be a really premium sports and entertainment product for this region," Fork said.

