New imagery released of Lenovo Center renovations, including Legend Club, view bar

This first phase of upgrades focused on the arena level and 300 level of the building.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New imagery of the renovations to the Lenovo Center for this season was released Tuesday, including of the Lenovo Legend Club, the new arena-level bunker suites and the 300-level view bar.

"We are thrilled to be able to give our fans and partners a look at how these new spaces will look," Brian Fork, the CEO of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC, said in a news release. "As we begin construction on the arena renovation this week, we're grateful to have partners in the Centennial Authority and NC State who are determined to make the Lenovo Center the premiere sports and entertainment venue in our region - a jewel that our fans and everyone in the Triangle can be proud of."

At ice level, the Lenovo Legend Club is described as a "luxurious space" below the South stands, which will feature the arena's food and beverage offerings in a "plush entertainment setting." Access will include all-you-can-eat food stations and a full-service bar.

The new Lenovo Legend Club will feature the arena's food and beverage offerings in a "plush entertainment setting." Photo | Hurricanes Holdings, LLC

The club will be exclusive to fans with seats in the first and second rows, plus rows C through E sections 101, 128, 127, 126, 125 and 122 and bunker suite ticket holders.

The bunker suites are "private lounges just steps from the ice," featuring oversized monitors displaying an exclusive feed and a live look at what's happening at all times. Because these suites do not have a direct view of the ice, bunker ticket holders will also have seats in the first few rows of the lower bowl near their suites.

The bunker suites will feature oversized monitors displaying an exclusive feed and a live look. Photo | Hurricanes Holdings, LLC

The 300 level of the Lenovo Center will have a new "state-of-the-art view bar," replacing seating sections 317-319. All fans will have access to this food and beverage gathering space with a direct view of the ice. There will also be a new grab-and-go concession space.

All restrooms will be refreshed as well.

The 300 level of the Lenovo Center will have a new "state-of-the-art view bar," replacing seating sections 317-319. Photo | Hurricanes Holdings, LLC