Elderly driver hospitalized after crashing down embankment in Hope Mills

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- An elderly man was rushed to a hospital Tuesday after driving down an embankment.

The crash happened near Tom Starling Road and US Business 95 in Hope Mills.

First responders at the scene said the 90-year-old Hoke County resident was driving west on Tom Starling Road when he failed to stop at the light and drove off the road.

His Buick LeSabre dropped 10 to 15 feet down an embankment and came to a rest in the trees.

Police credited witnesses with helping them find the man, who was out of sight of the roadway.

The extent of any injuries was not immediately known.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

