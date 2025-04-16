Members of Durham Association of Educators to hold walk-ins and picket for priority support

The union is pushing school board members to support their top priorities for students and staff.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Walk-ins and picketing will be happening today at dozens of Durham Public Schools.

Members of the Durham Association of Educators will start rallying supporters.

The DAE voted and prioritized nine issues that are considered the most urgent to address next year's school budget.

Those included more budget transparency, addressing pay for classified employees, new measures to address transportation issues, and vowing not to collaborate with ICE.

This comes after DAE met with school board members Monday and felt the conversations have been going in circles.

"I would say we're very concerned. It seems like there's not a lot of information that's available publicly or to board members who are going to have to potentially vote on a budget next week. And that's concerning," said Mika Twietmeyer who is the DAE president.

The board is scheduled to vote on the budget proposal next week.

Even though the DAE says their members aren't clear on the district's finances or the number of front-line positions that will be cut.

