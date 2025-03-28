Durham Public Schools release superintendent's proposed 2025-26 school year budget

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Public School (DPS) board revealed the superintendent's budget proposal for the 2025-2026 school year during a meeting on Thursday.

The current budget request is $222,071,527 for the 2025-2026 school year. This is a $15,978,335 increase from the 2024-2025 school year.

A public hearing on the budget is expected to take place before the final request goes to county commissioners.

Teachers and other members of the Durham Association of Educators held a rally ahead of Thursday night's board meeting, where details from the budget were announced.

It comes just days after a heated meeting between workers and Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis on Tuesday.

Workers said they want a "meet and confer" policy, which would give workers a "voice at the bargaining table", and help them play a role in school district decisions.

On Thursday, DPS also announced a hiring freeze that became effective immediately.

The freeze applies to all jobs except for exceptional children positions, transportation personnel, and other state-mandated positions that remain "critical to operations."