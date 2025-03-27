Durham Public Schools announces hiring freeze effective immediately

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools announced a hiring freeze effective immediately.

DPS will implement two measures designed to close the fiscal year and plan for the upcoming school year.

The freeze applies to all positions except for exceptional children's (ec) positions, transportation personnel, and other state mandated positions.

Those who are currently in the hiring process for positions that will begin on or after July 1, 2025 will keep going forward.

The other measure has to do with purchase deadlines. The deadline for local (Fund 2) is now April 11. The district says that will allow them to enhance budget oversight.

You may remember, Wake County Public Schools also announcing a hiring freeze.

The district said it's facing "significant financial challenges" that extend beyond the upcoming school year.