Wake County Public School Systems implements hiring freeze amid financial challenges

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) announced that it is freezing positions effective immediately after the district said it's facing "significant financial challenges" that extend beyond the upcoming school year.

The district said all Central Services positions will be frozen for 90 days following the date the position becomes vacant. Current vacancies are exempt from the freeze.

Critical positions exempt from the freeze include bus drivers, safety assistants, central services special education positions, and identified maintenance and operations positions.

The district said it is also implementing restrictions on travel and spending for Central Services and schools. WCPSS said the spending restriction, which is restricted only to core educational and operational needs, applies to all types of funds except state funds that do not carry over from year to year.

The district said it is also restricting out-of-state travel until further notice.

The changes come as WCPSS said rising costs and limited funding pushed leaders to make the decision.

The district said several factors played into the decision, including spending on new schools, filling jobs, increasing expenses, rising costs associated with inflation, uncertainty around federal funding, and state educational funding.

A budget proposal is expected to be presented to the Board of Education on March 18.