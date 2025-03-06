School officials voice concerns as US Department of Education remains in limbo

As the Trump Administration mulls over the fate of the agency, some North Carolina educators are concerned.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In an apparent reversal on Thursday, the White House has pulled the signing of the executive order to dissolve the Department of Education, according to ABC News.

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt quoted a news report saying it was "fake news" that Trump was expected to sign the order Thursday, ABC News noted. Leavitt said he is not signing it.

However the Trump Administration's decision plays out, some people in the education field in North Carolina are concerned as the uncertainty continues.

While we're waiting on more information, we continue to do the sorts of things we already are doing, which is to support each and every child. - Maurice Green, North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction

"We don't know at this point what dismantle means," North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice "Mo" Green said. "It could mean a wide variety of things, from moving the resources from the Department of Education to another department at the federal level, or at the broad end of the spectrum, the full elimination of resources for that come from the federal government."

About 10% of school district budgets come from the federal government by $1.5 billion annually, according to Green, who said it provides resources for "a number of different areas," including Title I funding for economically disadvantaged students, and support for students with high-needs.

In Wake County, that means about 6% of the district's operating budget is at stake, according to the president of WakeEd Partnership, Keith Poston.

"$140 million is not "nothing," Poston said. "Most of the federal funding is to support the most disadvantaged students, too. So you think of things like Title I schools, free pre-K, free lunches. Fifty-six-thousand students in Wake County rely on free and reduced lunch."

The nonprofit also provides free school supplies for Wake County teachers, who Poston said some of them spend almost $1,000 a year out-of-pocket for school supplies. He said dissolving the Department of Education could have "devastating consequences," in the district, especially after the Trump Administration just recently slashed teacher training grants.

Poston said that included an $11.8 million WCPSS grant that has helped "reduce teacher vacancies, particularly in high-need schools."

Without these resources, teacher shortages could worsen and impact education quality across the county, according to Poston.

"When you're talking about hiring teachers and paying them what they deserve, making sure that they have the supplies, and that the kids have the extra support they need, all of those things are going to go away if there's funding cuts," Poston said.

In Durham County, the district released the following statement:

"Durham Public Schools is monitoring decisions and working with our attorney partners to evaluate their meaning and how they impact our programs and practices. We will continue to focus on providing students with the best educational opportunities possible."

Although the unknown is causing concern for many people in the education community, it's important to stay resilient, Green said.

"While we're waiting on more information, we continue to do the sorts of things we already are doing, which is to support each and every child," Green said. "Making sure that they receive a high-quality education. Be sure that we support our educators in delivering that for our students."

The Department of Education was created by then-President Jimmy Carter in 1979.

