Saint Augustine's University awaits crucial accreditation decision

The future of St. Augustine's University is still up in the air amid its financial challenges.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A favorable decision Tuesday morning puts Saint Augustine's University (SAU) on the path to rebuilding the school's legacy.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) will vote on SAU's accreditation. The university is currently on probation with the accrediting agency.

School leaders are hoping for the best possible outcome.

In a letter from the university, they laid out steps made to help improve the school's financial problems. This includes four financial audits and cutting half of its employees which saves $17 million.

SAU also took out a $7 million loan from Gothic Ventures.

Alumni and other groups, though, have expressed concern about the high interest on the loan and the decision to put up much of the university's properties as collateral.

Financial Issues

St Aug's has been on probation with the accrediting agency for two years after failing to meet several of its standards.

Last December, an appeal committee voted to terminate the university's accreditation. It was then reinstated following an appeal in July.

The vote should happen at the end of the SACSCOC morning meeting on Tuesday.

If the decision does not work in Saint Augustine's favor, SAU Provost Dr. Janelle Jennings-Alexander said in a news release, the university will appeal. Its accreditation will then be temporarily restored while the process plays out.

