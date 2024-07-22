St Augustine's University reinstated as accredited institution

In a Monday press release, The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) decided to unanimously reverse the 2023 decision to strip SAU of its me

In a Monday press release, The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) decided to unanimously reverse the 2023 decision to strip SAU of its me

In a Monday press release, The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) decided to unanimously reverse the 2023 decision to strip SAU of its me

In a Monday press release, The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) decided to unanimously reverse the 2023 decision to strip SAU of its me

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- St Augustine's University has regained its status as an accredited institution.

In a Monday press release, The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) decided to unanimously reverse the 2023 decision to strip SAU of its membership.

"This reinstatement acknowledges SAU's relentless dedication to upholding academic standards and ensuring a thriving educational environment for our students," Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess said. "We are resolute in our mission to overcome challenges and emerge stronger than ever."

According to the press release, the decision rectifies an "unjust ruling" and makes it so SAU can showcase compliance with Core Requirement 4.1, Core Requirement 13.1, Core Requirement 13.2, Standard 13.3, Standard 13.4, and Standard 13.6 of the Principles of Accreditation.

This reaffirms the university's intent to welcome students back for the fall semester, the press release said.

RELATED | Saint Augustine's University leader drops bombshell allegation in response to lawsuit