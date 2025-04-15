Salvation Army closing Fayetteville emergency shelter effective immediately

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Salvation Army announced its Pathway of Hope emergency shelter in Fayetteville will close immediately due to lack of funding.

"We have no funding partners, and we cannot continue to offer shelter without funding," said Major Aaron Goldfarb of The Salvation Army of the Sandhills Region.

"This difficult decision weighs heavily on all of us as we understand the vital role this shelter plays in our community."

The Salvation Army has secured housing for the families who were staying at the shelter and is working with other partners to help secure shelter for the 26 single men and women that need it.

