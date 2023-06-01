Salvation Army staffing disaster team as hurricane season begins June 1

They’re looking to recruit volunteers who are willing to serve families in need, including providing a hot meal.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On day one of hurricane season, the Salvation Army staffing up their disaster team.

Unfortunately we can't predict when and where there will be another disaster but we can always count on the Salvation Army to be there and that's made possible with volunteers.

They're looking to recruit volunteers who are willing to serve families in need-including providing a hot meal. Their mobile feeding unit has the capacity to serve 1,500 meals a day. The team behind it has traveled to help after hurricanes have devastated communities not only in North Carolina but also Florida and Louisiana.

"It's honestly one of the most rewarding things that the Salvation Army gets to do. You get to meet people in the midst of a tragic time in their lives and you get to be there for them. You get to meet their immediate needs and you get to see the results of that pretty fast on a daily basis," said Lt. Ali Hamilton, Salvation Army.

If you would like to become a volunteer click here or call 919-390-6732.