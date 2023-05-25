NOAA to release 2023 Atlantic hurricane season outlook

The Atlantic hurricane season goes from June 1 to November 30.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WTVD) -- NOAA will issue its outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season during a news conference at its Center for Weather and Climate Prediction in College Park, Maryland.

Leaders will discuss the expected number of storms for the upcoming hurricane season and climate factors that will influence hurricane development.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1 (although storms have formed before the start of the season).

Researchers at NC State have already released their predictions for this hurricane season.

They predict the upcoming season will include 11 to 15 named storms. The number of named storms predicted is on the higher end of long-term averages but lower end of recent 30-year averages.

Researchers at Colorado State University, a university that works closely with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), predicted a 'slightly below-average' hurricane season.

CSU forecasters are calling for 13 named storms (the average is 14), six hurricanes (the average is seven), and two major hurricanes defined as Category 3 or higher (the average is three).

It's not too early to start thinking about your hurricane emergency kit. Here's what you should have in that kit.