NC State researchers predict normal hurricane season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Researchers from North Carolina State University are predicting a normal hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season goes from June 1 to November 30.

NC State researchers predict the upcoming season will see 11 to 15 named storms. The number of named storms predicted is on the higher end of long-term averages, but lower end of recent 30-year averages.

Of the predicted 11 to 15 named storms, six to eight may grow strong enough to become hurricanes with two to three storms becoming major hurricanes.

Last year, scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted 14 to 20 named storms, with 6 to 10 of those becoming hurricanes and 3 to 5 of them becoming major.