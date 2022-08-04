NOAA updates 2022 Atlantic hurricane outlook heading into peak season

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center forecast calls for 14 to 21 named storms and predicts up to 10 of them could become a hurricane.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released an updated hurricane outlook for the Atlantic region.

New hurricane predictions from NOAA still expect above average activity despite only three storms being named so far this season.

NOAA is still predicting 14 to 20 named storms, with 6 to 10 of those becoming hurricanes and 3 to 5 of them becoming major.

The number of named storms has been relatively low considering the prediction from NOAA earlier this year that they expected an above-normal season.

NOAA forecasted a range of 14 to 21 named storms, of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes. That included 3 to 6 major hurricanes.

The August update comes as the season enters the historical peak period of August through October.

No tropical activity is expected to form in the Atlantic in the next 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.

However, the traditional peak of hurricane season does not happen until Sept. 1, so there's still plenty of time for the Atlantic to heat up.