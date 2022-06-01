Experts predict more active Atlantic hurricane season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the arrival of June comes the start of Atlantic hurricane season and officials are expecting a busier than normal year.The NOAA Climate Prediction Center forecast calls for 14 to 21 named storms and predicts up to 10 of them could become a hurricane.That's why local organizations are starting their recruitment efforts now for volunteers.The Red Cross says it needs shelter support and more people to serve on their local disaster action team.The Salvation Army is also looking for more volunteers for its disaster response program.To boost recruitment the organization's Wake County location is hosting its annual Emergency Disaster Services event on Wednesday.People can learn how personnel serve those in need during a disaster and hear from TSA staff members who have served during disaster missions.The public can also get a closer look at their mobile feeding unit, better known as a canteen.That event will be at their location on Capital Boulevard between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.