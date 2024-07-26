Ft. Liberty barber getting inducted into national hall of fame

Over the course of almost 60 years, Travis Bell said he's given haircuts to about 16,000 soldiers at Fort Liberty.

Over the course of almost 60 years, Travis Bell said he's given haircuts to about 16,000 soldiers at Fort Liberty.

Over the course of almost 60 years, Travis Bell said he's given haircuts to about 16,000 soldiers at Fort Liberty.

Over the course of almost 60 years, Travis Bell said he's given haircuts to about 16,000 soldiers at Fort Liberty.

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lumberton man who has dedicated his life to cutting soldiers' hair at Fort Liberty is being recognized by the National Barber Hall of Fame this fall.

Over the course of almost 60 years, Travis Bell said he's given haircuts to about 16,000 soldiers at Fort Liberty. About 100 of them have been four-star generals.

"They've just all been good to me," Bell said.

The 84-year-old's longevity in running the XVIII Airborne's barbershop at Fort Liberty is why he's getting inducted into the National Barber Museum and Hall of Fame in September. He spoke fondly of the clients pictured on his walls--including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the Commander of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty of Lieutenant General Chris Donahue.

"It's like in my living room at home when he's in my chair. There's no pressure. None of that...I feel like he's one of my brothers," Bell said.

ALSO SEE: U.S. titanium company to invest $867 million in new Fayetteville manufacturing site

He said he's come a long way after being raised on a farm in Lumberton with 10 brothers and sisters. Bell learned to cut hair after one of his brothers became a barber in the '50s, back when haircuts cost only 40 cents.

In fact, Bell had hardly set foot inside of a barbershop before being hired to run the one at Fort Liberty--then Fort Bragg--in 1967. He said initially, he was intimidated by the high-ranking officials in his chair.

"I couldn't hardly move them clippers. They were so heavy. If I messed this man's hair up, I'm in trouble," Bell said as he reflected on his early days running the shop.

Bell said he feels fortunate to have met so many soldiers over the years and that he feels appreciated at the installation.

"If you've got goals, stick with it. I'm the one right now where I want to be because I stuck with it," he said.