Parts of Hillsborough St and I-440 close due to gas leak in Raleigh, police says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A gas leak Tuesday morning caused roads to close in Raleigh. According to Raleigh Police Department, Hillsborough Street is closed between Beryl Road and Blue Ridge Road. I-440 is closed between Western Boulevard and Wade Avenue. Drivers should expect heavy delays. This is a developing story.

