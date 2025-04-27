11 NC firefighters to be honored at National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

EMMITSBURG, Md (WTVD) -- 11 North Carolina firefighters will be honored during the annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

This year's national tribute will recognize 140 firefighters total: 70 who died in the line of duty in 2024 and 70 who died in previous years.

"This weekend is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary courage and commitment of those who put their lives on the line to protect others," Troy Markel, the chair of the NFFF Board of Directors, said in a news release. "We come together not only to remember the fallen, but to stand in solidarity with their families and departments, letting them know their loved ones will never be forgotten.

Here is the list of the fallen NC firefighters being honored:

Battalion Chief John Alexander Bowen, 35, of the Fayetteville Fire Department, died on April 16, 2022, of complications from cancer.

Captain Nathan Clark Burgess, 49, of the Raleigh Fire Department, died on November 12, 2023, of complications from cancer.

Battalion Chief Tony Ray Garrison, 51, of the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department, died on September 27, 2024, from injuries sustained during his response to Hurricane Helene.

Assistant Chief Thomas M. Lee Sr., 82, of the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, died on February 19, 2024, after participating in physical fitness training.

Captain Jeffrey M. Lyons, 61, of the Asheville Fire Department, died on November 16, 2022, from complications of cancer

Chief Anthony Bryant "Tony" Mauldin, 60, of the Town of Fuquay-Varina Fire Department, died on November 26, 2022, of complications of cancer.

Assistant Fire Marshal David Scott Merritt 54, of the Durham Fire Department, died on December 26, 2021, from complications of cancer.

Captain Ronnie Buren Metcalf, 53, of the Lexington Fire Department, died March 29, 2024, from injuries while responding to a residential structure fire.

Captain Robert Paul Nordman, 48, of the Northern Wake Fire Department, died on December 17, 2018, from complications of cancer.

Captain Thomas Ray Patterson, 74, of the Louisburg Fire Department, died on September 12, 2024, after responding to multiple calls.

Firefighter Troy Thompson, 46, of the Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department, died on October 4, 2023, of a heart attack while on the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

There will be two public events on May 3 and 4, both livestreamed.

The National Fallen Firefighters Candlelight Service will be held on May 3 at 7:30 p.m., hosted by Fire Captain Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service is scheduled for May 4 at 10 a.m., hosted by actor Jeremy Holm.

