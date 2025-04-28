Annual walk helps provide hope to those living with dementia

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Community members gathered in Cary on Sunday for the 2025 Triangle Walk to Defeat Dementia.

The annual event held at Fenton Park helps to provide local relief to families impacted by dementia.

According to the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina (DANC), more than 210,000 people in the state are living with dementia.

"As government safety nets are in question, families are left to figure this out on their own. But they shouldn't have to," said Dementia Alliance of NC Executive Director Heather Hooper. "That's why this walk is so critical-it's a way for our community to step up and take care of its own. Every dollar raised means another family gets the help they need."

ABC11's Tom Gorge was the emcee at the event that featured live entertainment, goodie bags, a silent auction, and a moving memory flag display.

