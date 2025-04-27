Wake County man faces several charges after allegedly stabbing 2 women, injuring child

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly stabbing two women and injuring a child, according to Wake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded just after 2 a.m. to the 1100 block of Rutledge Landing Drive near Knightdale. Upon arrival, they found two women with stab wounds. Both were taken to a hospital; one has life-threatening injuries and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

A child was also assaulted during the incident but was not stabbed, authorities said. They were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The suspect, Steve Tant, 42, returned to the scene and crashed into a Knightdale police car. He was arrested and taken to Wake County Detention Center.

He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury; assault on a child under 12; and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

According to WCSO, Tant and the victims knew each other. There is no threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Featured video in media player is from a previous report.