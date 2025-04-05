24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Father charged after killing child's grandmother with vehicle in Apex, police say

Saturday, April 5, 2025 4:53PM
APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man killed the grandmother of his child during a custody exchange Friday night, Apex police said.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Apache Lane. According to investigators, the father of the child hit the grandmother with a vehicle during the exchange. She died from her injuries.

The suspect left the scene but was quickly apprehended by police. Another person in the vehicle at the time of the incident has not been identified or
apprehended.

The father has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, and police say that additional charges may follow as the investigation continues.

"The Apex Police Department would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim," the department stated in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the unidentified individual is urged to contact Apex Police at (919) 362-8661.

