Family & friends gather to remember 17-year-old Apex High School student killed in crash

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A vigil and celebration of life were held Sunday, remembering Apex High School student Samantha Faith Mele, who was killed in a car crash.

Apex's Mayor Jacques Gilbert said Samantha's family wanted to have the gathering so they could hear about the good times from her friends, teachers, and coaches about what Samantha meant to them.

During the vigil, one of her friends shared, "I just really loved dancing with her, just everything."

Samantha was killed in a car crash in Virginia on April 19, just two days after her 17th birthday. Her family lives in Apex, where she was a beloved student at Apex High School and on the cheer and stunt teams.

"The impact that she had on you, you also had on her, and you can do that to others, so spread that when you try and make sense of all this stuff, spread something good in her memory," Samantha's mom, Melissa Mele, said.

Samantha's dad also spoke at the vigil, and her three sisters were also there.

Melissa said that while the loss is so deep, she loves hearing the stories about her daughter and how much she embraced living life.

"I love knowing she enjoyed her teenage years; teenage years are hard, but I love to hear the fun stuff," she said.

Mayor Gilbert led the vigil and celebration of life and spoke highly of who Mele was as a person.

"We want to remember Samantha in the greatest way, and she showed up for us. She provided joy, hope, strength, and unity," he said.

In unity and strength, Gilbert says the Town of Apex will now show Samantha's family as they deal with this devastating loss.

"She showed up for people in a unique way, so for them to show that support back to her family is who we are in the community," Gilbert added.

Following the vigil and celebration of life, the town's water was lit purple, Samatha's favorite color, in her honor.