Mom reconnects with 911 dispatcher who helped her deliver baby girl in Chatham County

A Chatham County mother reconnected with the 911 operator who helped her deliver her newborn daughter over the phone.

A Chatham County mother reconnected with the 911 operator who helped her deliver her newborn daughter over the phone.

A Chatham County mother reconnected with the 911 operator who helped her deliver her newborn daughter over the phone.

A Chatham County mother reconnected with the 911 operator who helped her deliver her newborn daughter over the phone.

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Chatham County woman reconnected with the 911 operator who helped her through the unexpected delivery of her daughter.

Two weeks ago, 911 telecommunicator Lorie Teague answered a 911 call from Corinne Townsend, who said her daughter Sarah Gianni was in her third trimester and had unexpectedly gone into labor.

"I started having contractions just after 6 that morning and was preparing to head to the hospital," Gianni told Chatham County officials. "I had just put the kids in the car when my water broke. My husband was already at work, but thankfully, my mom was there and called 911."

Teague helped calmly guide Townsend and Gianni over the phone through the delivery until emergency officials arrived.

"It's just a part of my job," said Teague. "I love being able to help other people, and I wouldn't trade it for anything."

Gianni visited the Chatham County 911 Center in Pittsboro with her newborn baby girl, Daisy, on Friday, where she reconnected with Teague for the first time since the delivery.

"We're so grateful for Chatham County 911 and Emergency Services," said Gianni.

According to Chatham County, 911 dispatchers at its location have helped with four deliveries of babies since the center opened in September 2023.

"We have a 'Tree of Life' on our wall here at the 911 Center, so we can celebrate positive outcomes that our telecommunicators have assisted in critical moments such as baby deliveries and CPR saves," said Mike Reitz, Chatham County Emergency Communications Director. "It's really special to show the Gianni family their pink leaf on the tree which represents Daisy."

SEE ALSO | UNC Alumni launched Butner-based startup behind 'The Nugget'