Church donates over $132K to clear debt for 11 graduating seniors at St Aug's

The university will pursue an arbitration process to ensure students can graduate in May.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A recent donation to Saint Augustine's University (SAU) will eliminate debt for seniors graduating in May.

The university initially told the graduating class that students with unpaid tuition balances could not participate in the commencement ceremony. According to a news release, while a majority could settle their balances through some SAU alumni chapters, 11 of 25 graduating seniors still needed assistance.

The HBCU said it received a $132,469 donation from Alfred Street Baptist Church located in Alexandria, Virginia. This would eliminate the outstanding cumulative four-year student debt for those 11 seniors in the class of 2025.

"This act of grace by Alfred Street Baptist Church is nothing short of transformative for our students and our institution," SAU Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess said. "We are immensely grateful for this demonstration of faith and partnership. It not only lifts a tremendous burden off our deserving students but also inspires our entire SAU community. This donation is a shining example of how faith and collaboration can empower our students to step confidently into their futures. It renews our hope and underscores the bright future for SAU."

Founded in 1803, the church has strong track record for supporting HBCUs. In 2019, Alfred Street raised $150,000 in one weekend and paid off the account balances of 34 graduating seniors at Howard University while contributing $50,000 to Bennett College.

In the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area, SAU alumni Gilbert, '76, and Carolyn Knowles, '77, strengthened the connection between SAU and Alfred Street.

"This is what ministry looks like," said Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, the senior pastor of Alfred Street Baptist Church. "We believe in investing in students, in HBCUs, and in a future where financial hardship should never be a barrier to graduation."

The school will receive this donation before commencement on May 3 to ensure these seniors can graduate debt-free. The news release said representatives from the church will attend the university's commencement ceremony.

St. Augustine's has continued to face financial and accreditation issues.

In March, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) did not approve the school's accreditation appeal. SAU announced it would pursue a 90-day arbitration process that will ensure all students graduating this May will earn degrees from an accredited university.

The news release said that this donation comes at a crucial time and highlights SAU's resilience.

"For the wider public, this story sends a powerful message: even in the face of adversity, collective acts of generosity and faith can spark change, support institutions that matter, and uplift young people poised to become future leaders," the news release said.

