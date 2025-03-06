St. Aug's loses accreditation appeal, will pursue arbitration process

Since the university is appealing the decision, it will remain accredited until the appeals committee makes its final decision.

Since the university is appealing the decision, it will remain accredited until the appeals committee makes its final decision.

Since the university is appealing the decision, it will remain accredited until the appeals committee makes its final decision.

Since the university is appealing the decision, it will remain accredited until the appeals committee makes its final decision.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) did not approve an appeal from Saint Augustine's University (SAU) that could cause the school to lose accreditation.

SAU announced it would pursue a 90-day arbitration process that will ensure all students graduating through May 2025 will earn degrees from an accredited university.

"We have made substantial progress and are confident that our strengthened financial position and governance will ensure a positive outcome," said Board of Trustees Chairman Brian Boulware. "SAU is resilient, and we are resolute in our commitment to academic excellence."

Per SACSCOC's arbitration policy, SAU has the right to pursue binding arbitration to contest the accreditation decision. Arbitration allows SAU to demonstrate its financial stability and commitment to compliance with accreditation standards.

The university announced it's decision to appeal SACSCOC's initial decision last year.

Financial Issues

In a letter from the university, they laid out steps made to help improve the school's financial problems. This includes four financial audits and cutting half of its employees which saves $17 million.

SAU also took out a $7 million loan from Gothic Ventures.

Alumni and other groups, though, have expressed concern about the high interest on the loan and the decision to put up much of the university's properties as collateral.

The future of St. Augustine's University is still up in the air amid its financial challenges.

St Aug's has been on probation with the accrediting agency for two years after failing to meet several of its standards.

In December 2023, an appeal committee voted to terminate the university's accreditation. It was then reinstated following an appeal in July.