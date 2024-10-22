Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson amends damage claim in CNN lawsuit

On Tuesday, Jesse Binnall, Robinson's attorney, said they seek $50 million in damages from the media outlet.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson amended his lawsuit against CNN.

North Carolina procedural rule requires a person seeking punitive damages state initially a demand for monetary damages "in excess of $25,000."

The new complaint removed the reference to $50 million in damages.

Robinson and his lawyers announced the lawsuit last week following CNN's bombshell report saying Robinson allegedly posted salacious messages on a pornographic website.

The Republican Gubernatorial candidate has denied those claims. He said last week he is suing CNN for $50 million in damages.

The case is expected to be in court on November 18. This is about two weeks after the election.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Context was added to this report to explain why Robinson's attorneys amended their complaint.

The Associated Press contributed to this report