Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, his lawyers to give CNN investigation update

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson and his legal team are expected to give an investigation update on the CNN report about him.

His lawyers say the news conference Tuesday morning will focus on -- what they call -- CNN's "salacious, coordinated, and disgraceful smear campaign and election interference" against Robinson.

The lieutenant governor denied the beginning of these alleged comments, calling the report lies. Robinson hired a Virginia-based law firm to investigate where the claims originated and to hold CNN accountable.

In the aftermath of the report, several of his campaign staffers resigned.

This update comes just three weeks away from Election Day.

Robinson had made it clear he was not dropping out of the race for state governor. His team is working to fill those roles as he continues his campaign.

The news conference starts at 9 a.m.

