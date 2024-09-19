Mark Robinson vows to stay in the race as rumors swirl about negative story about to become public

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson took to social media to defend himself against a damning report that's supposedly coming out soon.

Robinson said his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Josh Stein, leaked a story about him to CNN.

"The things that you will see in that story, those are not the words of Mark Robinson," he said in a post to social media.

In his statement, Robinson referenced Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' quote about being a victim of a high-tech lynching when he was accused of sexual harassment by Anita Hill ahead of his Supreme Court confirmation.

Continuing in his statement, Robinson vowed to stay in the race

"We are staying in this race, we are in it to win it," he said.

Still, as rumors swirled about this damning story against Robinson, some North Carolina Republicans came out to call for him to step aside in the race for governor.

Scott Lassiter, a Republican nominee for North Carolina Senate in southern Wake County, who campaigned for Robinson's opponent during the primary, issued the following statement about the pending controversy:

"As a proud Republican, I stand for hard work, fiscal responsibility, and liberty. But no one should feel obligated to support a candidate solely due to party affiliation," Lassiter stated, "Wrong is still wrong, and if the recent allegations against Robinson are true, combined with his previous public rhetoric, I believe it's time for him to step aside. North Carolinians deserve a viable choice in this election."

Former Wake County Republican Party Chair Steve Bergstrom told ABC11 he stepped down a few months into his term in part because of concerns with Robinson.

He said if Robinson drops out of the race it would cause catastrophic damage to down-ballot Republican candidates.

To many critics, Mark Robinson has been a polarizing figure. He has been the lieutenant governor in North Carolina for the past three years and came out of the March 2024 primary as the GOP candidate for governor to run against Stein.

"We need to hammer the point home to our folks: remain peaceful. Do this work on democracy peacefully and keep it in that vein."

Robinson has a long history of inflammatory and controversial comments -- including antisemitic and homophobic rants. He has also been criticized for his comments toward women and his position on abortion. Many of the comments were made years ago but continue to be resurfaced especially since he announced his bid for governor in April.

Thursday, a group billing itself "Republicans for Stein" announced their support for the attorney general. Former GOP state Sen. Richard Stevens and other political figures said they are crossing party lines in part because Robinson's comments, they say, "would hurt the state's ability to attract businesses."

The Assembly, an independent news organization with an office in Greensboro reported a story weeks ago that Robinson was a frequent customer at an adult porn shop. When the Assembly asked him about it, he denied it.

