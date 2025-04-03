Rezoning efforts in Durham's Hayti community cause concern among residents: 'Not supportive of that'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hayti Reborn is rallying support against efforts to rezone Heritage Square in the historic Hayti District. Chicago-based developer Sterling Bay has plans to transform the plaza into a multi-story, mixed-use development.

It's not sitting well with the community.

"Sit down with the community and listen to what they have to say because they are a lot smarter than you think," Henry McKoy, co-founder of Hayti Reborn. "The idea of putting a building the size of One City Center would overshadow much of the community. It would bring a whole different skyline to the community. The community is just not supportive of that."

Sterling Bay wants to establish an 18-story multi-family building with office space, a parking deck, a pedestrian mall, and public space.

This proposal has created concern around increased property taxes, changing the name to something that models Research Triangle Park, and not addressing affordable housing.

"The community has made comments that they would like to see affordable housing. The developer has said flatly that they have no interest or plan of doing affordable housing," McKoy said.

He said community members met with the developer just last week.

"We are very concerned," said Pastor Julian Pridgen of St. Mark AME Zion church, whose concern is flooding from stormwater runoff.

The church sits next door to Heritage Square.

"We're already having a problem with flooding in our basement at times. Whatever water drains down this hill, it goes into pipes under the parking lot," said Pridgen.

He said that could cause the church to come out of pocket and cover any damages.

Ultimately, Hayti Reborn is pushing to preserve the Historic Hayti Community's rich legacy.

"Putting a building like that here says 'hey, you know what, that was the past, but there's a future that doesn't include that,'" said McKoy.

This proposal will go before the city council on April 8.

ABC11 reached out to Sterling Bay for comment and hasn't heard back.