Hillside High School community remembers Doctor John Lucas

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hillside High School community in Durham is remembering longtime former principal Doctor John Lucas Senior.

He died on Monday at 104 years old.

Doctor Lucas was the principal of Hillside High School from 1962 to 1985.

He was awarded for his public service by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources when he was 93 years old.

During his acceptance speech he reflected on the role he played at the school all those years.

"I was principal of Hillside, which was an enjoyable experience. It gave me a great opportunity to grow. We did a lot to become very well known and to have many outstanding graduates. I have been blessed now with part of that school named in my honor," he said.

This week Hillside high alum Mary Scott paid tribute to Doctor Lucas, who was her principal.

"His legacy will live on for being a man of principals and someone who really stressed the importance of education, especially for students of color."

