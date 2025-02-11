Black History Month: The Hillside HS legacy of Wendell Tabb

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillside High School in Durham was originally a school for black students before desegregation. Decades later, many of its noted alumni sharpened their skills in the school's drama department. One educator made a lasting impression and his name will forever be in lights for generations to come.

Tiffany Agerston is the theatre teacher at Hillside and a former student of legendary drama teacher Wendell Tabb. She shared decades of playbills and pictures from the school, with Tabb's name front and center of the theater.

Originally from Franklin County, Tabb planned to teach for only a year after graduating from North Carolina Central University. However, his young actors stole his heart and one year became 35.

"It was my dream to be on, to go to Broadway, to go to New York, to go to L.A.," said Tabb.

Tabb answered the callback. He led new thespians in productions such as "The Wiz" and "Fences," and in trips overseas for theatre exchange programs in Japan and Cuba. The applause kept coming as hundreds of students passed through the wings. For Agerston, seeing herself in the spotlight on stage through his guidance was when she knew the arts were for her.

"Through the productions that we've done, Mr. Tabb has given us a voice. He's taught us the history of modern theater," said Agerston

Department alums like Stephon Pettway and Lauren E. Banks are professional actors, writers, and producers.

I don't think you get many Mr. Tabbs in your life, but if you're blessed to have one, you can go very far. - Lauren E. Banks, actress and filmmaker

"He was the first black mentor that I ever had in my life. And I don't take that for granted at all," said Pettway.

Banks also shared that Tabb had a major effect on her development.

"We were ultimately being charged to be complete storytellers," Banks said. "So, when I find myself in, in big boardrooms in Hollywood, or if I find myself pitching my next film project to Paramount Studios, I, you know, I'm a complete storyteller."

While Tabb recognized countless teens as rising stars who have made it to Broadway or been nominated for awards, there were moments when the stage was dark.

"The need for me to educate children and to give them opportunities outweighed the monetary factor in terms of, you know, it's not a lot of money," Tabb said. "But the joy and the excitement of seeing these young students achieve and feel good about themselves, that's what kept me there."

Though he is now retired, he continues to produce shows like "Black Nativity" and serve on the Durham School Board. His mark is printed on the walls of the Hillside Wall of Fame.

"Mr. Tab is a legend," said Agerston.

"Mr. Tab is love," said Pettway.

"I don't think you get many Mr. Tabbs in your life, but if you're blessed to have one, you can go very far," said Banks.

So what does he want to be most remembered for?

"I want my legacy to be that I gave every child an opportunity to be successful," Tabb said. "If people talk about that, that they were given a chance, I feel like that, that I did what I needed to do, and I followed my purpose that God had given me."

