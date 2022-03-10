Legendary Durham Hillside drama teacher to retire

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillside High School's legendary drama teacher is calling it a career.Wendell Tabb has taught at the Durham school for 35 years, elevating Hillside Drama into a world-renowned program.During his career, Tabb has directed drama workshops across the country and the world.He has been on the receiving end of too many awards to count, including an honorable mention at the 2017 Tony Awards for his commitment to theater education.In a statement, Tabb said the pandemic allowed him more time to talk with family, and they came to the decision that this was the right time to retire.Tabb's final stage play at Hillside hits the stage later this month.