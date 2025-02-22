Generations of families attend Durham's historic Hillside High: 'More than just school'

Mary Scott's mother may have gained her wings years ago, but the 75-year-old is certain that she and many other Hillside High School angels are smiling down on the legacies they've created.

Mary Scott's mother may have gained her wings years ago, but the 75-year-old is certain that she and many other Hillside High School angels are smiling down on the legacies they've created.

Mary Scott's mother may have gained her wings years ago, but the 75-year-old is certain that she and many other Hillside High School angels are smiling down on the legacies they've created.

Mary Scott's mother may have gained her wings years ago, but the 75-year-old is certain that she and many other Hillside High School angels are smiling down on the legacies they've created.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mary Scott's mother may have gained her wings years ago, but the 75-year-old is certain that she and many other Hillside High School angels are smiling down on the legacies they've created.

"If you want to go to heaven when you die, you must be affiliated with Hillside High," Scott exclaimed. "When my mom went there it was Hillside Park High School named after the park outside the school. She went in the 1930's."

Scott is a proud class of 1970 graduate. She showed off her 55-year-old Hillside pennant and worn high school diploma with pride.

"You'll find people that were Ms. Homecoming at Hillside back in the 60's or 50's. You might run into them at an event. They have their crown still from that day. They have their sashes," said Scott.

Upholding the family legacy was such a big deal that Scott petitioned the school board to send her daughter Pamela Berfet to Hillside even though they lived outside of the district.

"It was more than just a school. The people were so connected. I wanted a part of that," said Berfet.

Hillside High

She is a Hillside High School class of 1984 graduate. She said the school has a culture of its own, like HBCUs and their bands.

"I just loved watching those blue suits and the girls out there give them the business," she said.

Berfet credits the teachers at Hillside for developing much of her confidence.

"When I walk in rooms where nobody looks like me I walk in self-assured because I know my stuff. The most important thing I learned at Hillside was to connect with people," she said.

Connecting with people was certainly something she was hoping her son Everette Fearrington would learn. He also attended Hillside and can recall attending the school's events as a kid.

"It was mandatory," said Fearrington I was going to parades every year. Everything that had something to do with Hillside we were already a part of."

Hillside High School Marquee

It's not uncommon for Jordan Scott,17, to run into his grandmother Mary while he's at school. He is a junior.

"I'd just be walking by the main office and I'd see her in there talking to somebody," said Scott. "It just feels like my family is part of the community there."

Mary Scott is retired, but you wouldn't it because she's still active at Hillside. She is president of the class of 1970, one of the alumni vice presidents and is founder of the Hillside Alumni Choir.

Scott is a hornet for life with high hopes of her great-grandchildren carrying on the Hillside High School family tradition.

"They have to go to Hillside," she explained. They have to walk the halls where we walked."

SEE ALSO | Legacy of Smithfield Four lives on years after library desegregated