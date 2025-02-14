Legacy of Smithfield Four lives on years after library desegregated: 'Challenged Jim Crow policies'

In the summer of 1957 four African Americans were denied permission to check out a book at the Smithfield Public Library. They became the Smithfield Four and challenged Jim Crow policies in Johnston County.

In the summer of 1957 four African Americans were denied permission to check out a book at the Smithfield Public Library. They became the Smithfield Four and challenged Jim Crow policies in Johnston County.

In the summer of 1957 four African Americans were denied permission to check out a book at the Smithfield Public Library. They became the Smithfield Four and challenged Jim Crow policies in Johnston County.

In the summer of 1957 four African Americans were denied permission to check out a book at the Smithfield Public Library. They became the Smithfield Four and challenged Jim Crow policies in Johnston County.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Since she was 16 years old, Mary Cox Matthews has spent every moment by her late husband Frank J. Matthews' side. She was emotional as she stood in front of a historical plaque recognizing him and three others.

"It's joy that his legacy still lives on," said "The ones that are responsible, I see no names. That's the one thing that bothers me. Four Black citizens and no names attached."

In the summer of 1957 four African Americans were denied permission to check out a book at the Smithfield Public Library. Their refusal was turned over to a law firm, picked up by local media and mass demonstrations took place in town.

Their actions led to the Smithfield Public Library ending its segregation policy. The Smithfield Four are Rev. John H. Bryant, Mrs. Florene Penny Williams, Rev. Frank J. Matthews and Rev. Dr. Beatrice Reaves Penny.

Smithfield Four: Rev. John H. Bryant, Mrs. Florene Penny Williams, Rev. Frank J. Matthews and Rev. Dr. Beatrice Reaves Penny. (Photo: Johnston County's Heritage Commission)

"I'm sure if I wasn't aware of this, other people know nothing about it," said Pearl Blackmon who is chair of the Black History Committee of Johnston County's Heritage Commission.

"I personally believe it opened up the door for the Greensboro Four and others," said Smithfield Town Councilman Marlon Lee.

Bennett Chapman spearheaded the effort to establish a North Carolina Civil Rights Trail marker in the same location as the former library recognizing the Smithfield Four. He is an archivist for the Johnston County Heritage Center.

Former Smithfield Library (Photo: Black History Committee of Johnston County's Heritage Commission)

"It really represents the first desegregation of a public institution in Johnston County in 1957 where local citizens directly challenged Jim Crow policies," he said.

ABC11 Eyewitness News stood with loved ones of Frank J. Matthews in downtown Smithfield along Johnston Street where the marker stands. It was hard not to share in the pride they have.

"He was a mover and shaker of his time. We don't talk about about some of those unsung heroes in small communities," said Tarkisha Poole, Matthews' granddaughter.

Smithfield Four: Rev. John H. Bryant, Mrs. Florene Penny Williams, Rev. Frank J. Matthews and Rev. Dr. Beatrice Reaves Penny. (Photo: Johnston County's Heritage Center)

Matthews' son Kenneth wants his father's legacy to live on forever.

"It is in itself a landmark from where he grew up in this county, to standing up in this county and that's now reflected on that sign," he said.