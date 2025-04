2 killed in Raleigh crash; Louisburg Rd near I-540 reopens in both directions

The road is shut down in both directions.

The road is shut down in both directions.

The road is shut down in both directions.

The road is shut down in both directions.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were killed Friday morning in a crash on a major road in Raleigh, the Watch Commander said.

Louisburg Road at I-540 was shut down in both directions for several hours. Chopper 11 went over the scene, and two cars can be seen with significant damage.

The road has since reopened.

Two people were killed Friday morning in a crash on a major road in Raleigh, the Watch Commander said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.