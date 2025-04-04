3 new lawsuits filed against Saint Augustine's University amid accreditation challenges

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Three new separate lawsuits have been filed against Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh amid the school's ongoing accreditation issues.

The lawsuits, which were filed in the past few months, claim the university owes money totaling more than $18 million.

It comes as the school lost its accreditation appeal because of financial challenges

The first lawsuit is from Avaria, an IT company tied to an agreement dating to 2020.

The second lawsuit is from SBA Connect, a wireless company that said the school defaulted on its agreement just a year after they started working together, and the third lawsuit is from United Healthcare Student Resources, citing a breach of contract with the school.

Saint Augustine's has been on probation with the accrediting agency for two years after failing to meet several of its standards.

In December 2023, an appeal committee voted to terminate the university's accreditation. It was then reinstated following an appeal in July.

In March, an appeal from the university was not approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

SAU announced it would pursue a 90-day arbitration process that will ensure all students graduating through May 2025 will earn degrees from an accredited university.

The university announced its decision to appeal SACSCOC's initial decision last year. In that decision, the SACSCOC Board of Trustees voted to remove Saint Augustine's University "from membership for failure to comply with Core Requirement 4.1 (Governing board characteristics), Core Requirement 13.1 (Financial resources), Core Requirement 13.2 (Financial documents), Standard 13.3 (Financial responsibility), Standard 13.4 (Control of finances), Standard 13.5 (Control of sponsored research/external funds) and Standard 13.6 (Federal and state responsibilities) of the Principles of Accreditation."

ABC11 reached out to Saint Augustine's University for comment on the new lawsuits but has not heard back.