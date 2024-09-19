North Carolina Democrats, Republicans react to latest Mark Robinson scandal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Even before the salacious story about Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's posts on porn websites was published, politicians came out with reactions.

Robinson has denied being the person behind the "minisoldr" online account that CNN linked to Robinson by "matching a litany of biographical details and a shared email address."

Democrats react to the latest Mark Robinson scandal

Josh Stein, who is running against Robinson to be the next Governor of North Carolina released the following statement through his campaign:

"North Carolinians already know Mark Robinson is completely unfit to be Governor. Josh remains focused on winning this campaign so that together we can build a safer, stronger North Carolina for everyone."

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton released the following statement:

Congresswoman Deborah Ross released the following statement:

"Every week, we uncover new and more troubling details about Mark Robinson's deeply offensive and harmful beliefs - sexist, racist, antisemitic, and homophobic views that run contrary to the values we share as North Carolinians. It was clear long before today's revelations that Mark Robinson is unfit to serve as our governor. The people of North Carolina deserve leaders who unite us and lift us up. We deserve character, honesty, and integrity from our public servants. We deserve better than Mark Robinson."

Republicans react to the latest Mark Robinson scandal

Former President Donald Trump has full-throatedly endorsed Robinson for Governor -- even comparing him to Martin Luther King Jr.

People close to the former president tell ABC News they were bracing for a story to come out on Robinson. Sources said the campaign was planning on putting more distance between the former president and Robinson but did not have plans to call on him to drop out.

"President Trump's campaign is focused on winning the White House and saving this country. North Carolina is an vital part of that plan. We are confident that as voters compare the Trump record of a strong economy, low inflation, a secure border, and safe streets, with the failures of Biden-Harris, then President Trump will win the Tarheel State once again. We will not take our eye off the ball," the Trump campaign said to ABC News.

Sen. Ted Budd issued the following statement to ABC News after a request for comment on the CNN report on Lt. Gov Mark Robinson:

"The comments reported in the article are disgusting. Mark Robinson says they are not from him. He needs to prove that to the voters."

Congressman Richard Hudson said the allegations against gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson are "concerning" just moments after the CNN report dropped.

"Well, the allegations are very concerning," Hudson said. "My hope is that the Lt. Governor of North Carolina can reassure the people of North Carolina that the allegations aren't true."

Hudson explained that he hadn't read the whole CNN piece.

Before the article published, rumors swirled about this damning story against Robinson. Even then, some North Carolina Republicans stepped up to call on him to step aside in the race for governor.

Scott Lassiter, a Republican nominee for North Carolina Senate in southern Wake County, who campaigned for Robinson's opponent during the primary, issued the following statement about the pending controversy:

"As a proud Republican, I stand for hard work, fiscal responsibility, and liberty. But no one should feel obligated to support a candidate solely due to party affiliation," Lassiter stated, "Wrong is still wrong, and if the recent allegations against Robinson are true, combined with his previous public rhetoric, I believe it's time for him to step aside. North Carolinians deserve a viable choice in this election."

Former Wake County Republican Party Chair Steve Bergstrom, who left office a few months ago, tells ABC11 that he raised concerns about Robinson, but they were ignored.

He said if Robinson drops out of the race it would cause catastrophic damage to down-ballot Republican candidates.