Mark Robinson says his 'some folks need killing' comment was taken out of context

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is running to take back the Governor's Mansion for Republicans in North Carolina, spoke to ABC11 a day after speaking on stage at the Republican National Convention.

Robinson spoke with ABC11's Sydnee Scofield about a number of different topics. She will have a full report about their conversation later tonight.

He told Scofield that the atmosphere at the RNC is "electric." He said seeing Donald Trump at the event making his first public appearance since an assassin's bullet grazed his ear was a magical moment for everybody.

He said the Republican party is unified right now, especially on the condemnation of political violence.

"At the end of the day, we need to all remember that we're all Americans and that we need to remain peaceful, you know, and do what we need to do politically to carry out this democratic process. And so I think it was a huge wake up call for the entire country to make sure that we continue to hammer that message home, that this violence has no place in political discourse," Robinson said.

In light of that, Scofield asked him about recent comments Robinson made while speaking during a church service in North Carolina. In that speech, he discussed "evil" people who he said threatened American Christianity. "Some folks need killing," he said while in the pulpit.

Robinson said those words were taken out of context. He said he was talking about enemies of the United States over the years -- for example: Nazis in World War II.

"When we talk about those things, we talk about them in a historical context. We're certainly not extending that to political discourse. And again, that hard line always needs to be drawn. And as elected officials, we need to make sure we draw that hard line. And again, that's one of the good things about what -- one of the silver linings about what happened this past Saturday," Robinson said. "All of us elected officials Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, that doesn't matter--we need to hammer the point home to our folks: remain peaceful. Do this work on democracy peacefully and keep it in that vein."

Robinson has a long history of inflammatory and controversial comments -- including antisemitic and homophobic rants.

Scofield will update this story with more from her talk with Robinson later tonight.

