The school has been secured.

1 student shot at Dallas high school in student-on-student violence: Sources

Police are responding to a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, according to the Dallas Independent School District.

Police are responding to a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, according to the Dallas Independent School District.

Police are responding to a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, according to the Dallas Independent School District.

Police are responding to a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, according to the Dallas Independent School District.

At least one student was shot in the leg at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on Tuesday, multiple sources told ABC News.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting was student-on-student violence and not an active shooter situation, sources said.

The school has been secured, the Dallas Independent School District said, but people are urged to stay away from the campus.

Police crews respond to a possible shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School in Dallas, Texas, April 15, 2025. WFAA

Police crews respond to a possible shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School in Dallas, Texas, April 15, 2025. WFAA

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Luke Barr, Josh Margolin, Aaron Katersky and Alex Stone contributed to this report.