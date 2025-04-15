Raleigh City Council to review study on making Capital Boulevard a toll road

This would help fund the project to enhance Capital Boulevard and transform it into a highway.

Raleigh City Council's meeting on Tuesday has a packed agenda.

One of the key items is a review of a new study on converting Capital Boulevard into a toll road.

Capital Boulevard North Project

If you have ever been on Capital Boulevard near Wake Forest during rush hour, you know the frustration.

The proposed project aims to transform a 10-mile stretch from I-540 in Raleigh to Harris Road in Wake Forest into a highway, removing all traffic lights along that section.

The estimated cost has risen to $1.3 billion. To expedite construction and help cover costs, Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, or CAMPO, is considering tolls.

During the council meeting, CAMPO and the North Carolina Turnpike Authority will present the results of a tolling study.

Options being considered include building a full toll road similar to the Triangle Expressway or creating dedicated express lanes on the revamped Capital Boulevard that drivers would pay to use.

Additionally, city leaders will present their affordable housing plan and hold a public hearing on rezoning the area around the Lenovo Center to establish an entertainment district.

The Raleigh City Council meeting begins at 1 p.m.

