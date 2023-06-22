Transportation officials believe it will solve problems by reducing accidents and cutting down on commute times.

NC DOT talks widening of Capital Boulevard, others improvements to keep up with growth

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Aiham Azoubi is right in the thick of it on Capital Boulevard.

He owns Econo Auto Sales just north of I-540 and where more cars continue to go past his business on a daily basis.

We met him Wednesday at an open forum held by the NC Department of Transportation as they showed off their plans to widen Capital Boulevard.

Azoubi was concerned about the impact it will have on his business. After seeing maps and renderings, he was relieved.

"They told me the good news," he said. "I might lose 20 feet of my property but they're going to build me a service road which is better because now I'm using neighborhood access."

The project in total runs about 10 miles from I-540 to Purnell Road in Wake Forest. Only the first phase is funded right now from I-540 to Durant Road. It will get rid of traffic lights and use on-ramps instead. The speed limit will also go up to 65mph.

"Putting a six-lane freeway in a 1960s format doesn't work anymore," said Bob Blank, who lives in the Smoke Tree neighborhood. "If that should occur, we're going to have problems getting first responders to us and getting in and out of the neighborhood."

Transportation officials believe it will solve problems by reducing accidents and cutting down on commute times. They say this is needed to keep up with growth.

The project will cost nearly $750 million. The groundbreaking is not expected until 2025 for the first phase of the project.