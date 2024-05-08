Train crashes into 2 unoccupied cars in Raleigh near Interstate 440 and Hillsborough Street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A passenger train crashed with two unoccupied cars in Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. near Interstate 440 and Hillsborough Street. Raleigh Police Department said it was at the rail road crossing on Beryl Road.

RPD said nobody was injured in the crash. Officers said two vehicles were damaged in the crash.

Amtrak confirms that none of the 92 people on the train were injured. In addition, Amtrak confirmed that the vehicles the train hit were not occupied at the time of the crash.

A passenger on the train tells ABC11 that the train was leaving Raleigh on its way to Greensboro and then Charlotte when the crash happened.