Kinston woman charged with attempted murder, allegedly stabbed man in neck

Sunday, May 19, 2024 6:21PM
KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Kinston woman was accused of stabbing a man Sunday.

After 2 a.m., Lenoir County Sheriff's Office was called to the 1600 block of Bonnie Lane for a stabbing.

There, Kendra Sash Edmondson, 36, was arrested after allegedly stabbing Jaquez Rasheem Herring, 31, of Kinston in the right side of his neck.

Herring was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Edmondson was taken to Lenoir County Magistrate's Office without bond. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

