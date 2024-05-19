Wake County residents can weigh in on proposed $2B budget

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County residents can now weigh in on the new $2 billion budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year.

Wake County Manager David Ellis is asking for $200 million more than the previous budget, noting that as the county grows, so does the need for expanded services.

Ellis said the request for more money reflects the "new normal" -- with revenues growing moderately but outpaced by growth and demand in Wake County. The population of the county is growing by 51 people each day.

"We're the third fastest growing county in the country, and we are predicted to be at 1.5 million sometime in the next seven or eight years," Ellis told ABC11. "The cost of doing business has increased, and we have more needs as we work hard to serve our growing population."

Ellis said this budget aligns with the county's newly adopted strategic plan.

"It includes funding to advance each of the plan's six focus areas, so we can improve the quality and reach of our programs and services while remaining fiscally responsible," Ellis said to the Wake County Commissioners when he proposed the budget.

Proposal Breakdown

Property Taxes

The $2 billion budget includes a lower overall tax rate for county property taxes. The tax rate is going from 65.7 cents down to 51.05 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Of the 51.06 cents per $100 of assessed value, 36.30 cents will fund operating expenses, and 14.75 cents will go toward long-term debt and capital plans.

However, with the property valuations skyrocketing this year, a portion of Wake County residents will still see a higher county property tax bill than in years past.

Back in January, 53% of Wake County residents saw an increase in their property valuation -- some as high as 80 percent. This means their taxes are also going up.

Under the proposal, a resident who owns a $462,000 home, roughly the median assessed value in Wake County, will receive a tax bill of $2,358 this year. The effect of the proposed tax rate depends on how each taxpayer's property value changed during the Jan. 1, 2024, revaluation, when the Tax Administration staff updated all the property values in Wake County.

As a result, some will see their tax bill increase. Others will pay less.

Other Budget Items

Of the $2 billion budget, more than half is slated to head to education.

$1.1 billion would go toward the Wake County Public School System, Wake Tech Community College, and Smart Start, an income-eligible preschool.

Some items listed in the plan include:

Deploying 10 more ambulances to the roads, along with EMTs and paramedics to staff them

Adding 16 officers to the Wake County Sheriff's Office patrol unit to address an increase in calls

Adding seven new positions to the Child Welfare Program

Recruit more foster families and place more youth in stable, permanent homes

Increasing ongoing support for the Affordable Housing Development Program by $4.5 million to help toward the goal of creating and preserving 2,500 affordable housing units by 2029

For a closer look at the budget, click here.

Public Input

Residents can attend public hearings on May 20 and May 21 to provide feedback in person.

For those who don't want to wait, you can weigh in online now. The public comment period will remain open until May 22.

On May 23, commissioners will discuss the public comments at the second budget-related work session and consider any changes to the proposed budget.

The board will consider adopting the budget during its 5 p.m. meeting on June 3.