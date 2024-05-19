$1 million grant awarded to Raleigh to enhance its urban forest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Forest Service to manage its urban forest.

According to a press release, urban forests are crucial to growing cities, like Raleigh. As well as maintaining clean air and water, the grant will help conserve energy and provide habitat for wildlife.

The grant was awarded to the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department.

The $1 million will be used to fund the following:

Boost, protect, and expand Raleigh's urban tree canopy

Boost climate resilience and canopy cover infrastructure in disadvantaged areas

Investing in urban forest development yields economic benefits

The grant will help Raleigh care for existing trees, remove dangerous ones and plant more in the area, according to a press release.

The measures align with the city's plan to reduce heat islands, manage stormwater and promote climate resilience.

The Arbor Day Foundation administered the grant.

