Raleigh chosen as sustainable city for Bloomberg climate initiative

The city will receive Bloomberg philanthropies support to turbocharge local climate action for a more prosperous communities.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Oak City has been selected as a sustainable city.

The state's capital is one of 25 cities selected for the program that will provide support and $200 million in sustainable developments in clean and energy-efficient infrastructure.

The Bloomberg initiative aims to help critical projects, especially in disadvantaged communities overburdened by pollution.