WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Raleigh chosen as sustainable city for Bloomberg climate initiative

WTVD logo
Tuesday, March 12, 2024 6:49PM
City of Raleigh selected as a sustainable city
The city will receive Bloomberg philanthropies support to turbocharge local climate action for a more prosperous communities.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Oak City has been selected as a sustainable city.

Raleigh will receive Bloomberg Philanthropies support to turbocharge local climate action for a more prosperous communities.

The state's capital is one of 25 cities selected for the program that will provide support and $200 million in sustainable developments in clean and energy-efficient infrastructure.

The Bloomberg initiative aims to help critical projects, especially in disadvantaged communities overburdened by pollution.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW